Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 316 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $193,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,564,000 after buying an additional 1,601,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IYH stock opened at $267.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.82. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

