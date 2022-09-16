Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,397 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 416,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 330,673 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 600,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 367,021 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $825,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of CWI stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.