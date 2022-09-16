Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 932 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.49.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

