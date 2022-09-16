Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Decreases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.75.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $446.67 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

