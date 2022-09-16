Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $358.68 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.25.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

