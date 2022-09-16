Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 2,205 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 344,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.