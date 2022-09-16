Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 549,287 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,549,000 after buying an additional 519,815 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,790,000 after buying an additional 363,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.