Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.01. The stock had a trading volume of 53,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,961. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.53 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

