Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells C$305,041.20 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07.
Capital Power Price Performance
Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$50.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. Capital Power Co. has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.31. The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 2.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.
