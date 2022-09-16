Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells C$305,041.20 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$50.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. Capital Power Co. has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.31. The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 2.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. CSFB raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.20.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

