Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Desjardins

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPXWF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Capital Power Price Performance

CPXWF opened at $37.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

