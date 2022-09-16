Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.45 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

Capri stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. 13,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,335. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

