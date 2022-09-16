Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $214.97

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.97 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 244.60 ($2.96). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 237.60 ($2.87), with a volume of 964,958 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.29 ($2.77).

The firm has a market cap of £742.94 million and a PE ratio of 158.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 215.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.71.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

