CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

CDNA stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $997.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CareDx by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CareDx by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

