Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.16

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.16 and last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 2538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $505.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.25). Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips purchased 1,150 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,456.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,511.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $313,673.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips purchased 1,150 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,511.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.