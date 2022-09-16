Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $214.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $223.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.58 and its 200 day moving average is $201.25.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after buying an additional 566,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,217,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $21,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

