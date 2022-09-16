Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.63. 119,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,565. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

