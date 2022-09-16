CBC.network Price Reaches $0.0101 (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. CBC.network has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $255,867.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012731 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005473 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00065007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00077343 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

