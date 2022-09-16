Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 144,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Celcuity Stock Down 1.6 %

CELC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 93 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 17.34. The firm has a market cap of $118.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

In other Celcuity news, Director Richard Nigon bought 5,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $7,536. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 311,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.