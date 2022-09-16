Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 53.1% in August

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the August 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CLLNY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 377,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,878. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.