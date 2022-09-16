Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

