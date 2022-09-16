Centre Asset Management LLC Buys 26,729 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 4.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

