Centre Asset Management LLC Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Bunge worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bunge by 298.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,017,000 after acquiring an additional 351,741 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 51.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 343,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 116,197 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.43. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

