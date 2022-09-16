Centre Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,708 shares during the quarter. Sibanye Stillwater makes up approximately 1.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $8.75 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.3246 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

