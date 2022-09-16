Centric Wealth Management Purchases 1,323 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 25,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 24,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of XOM opened at $94.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

