Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.29.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

CERE stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Cerevel Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,468,359.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,468,359.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,520 shares of company stock worth $6,132,347. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

