Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.61. 97,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,638. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

