Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 40,044 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. 6,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,736. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04.

