Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of FTV traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,293. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

