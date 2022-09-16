Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.30. The stock had a trading volume of 49,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

