Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $27.26 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Accenture by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $271.09. 38,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,883. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.36.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

