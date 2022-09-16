Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after buying an additional 149,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.87 and a 200 day moving average of $249.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

