Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.1 %

APD traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.73. 11,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

