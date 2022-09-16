Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 798 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,742 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded down $47.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.