Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.30 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $629.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.13. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 251,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 584,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 1,532,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

