Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating) traded up 10.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 1,852,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,020,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Chill Brands Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.32. The company has a market cap of £5.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78.

About Chill Brands Group

(Get Rating)

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research, development, production, and sale of cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chill Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chill Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.