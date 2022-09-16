China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,909. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

