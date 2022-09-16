Chromia (CHR) Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CHR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $87.90 million and approximately $16.46 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,469.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00058675 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005512 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065081 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00079378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/Teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future. The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-wide purposes Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | TikTok Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

