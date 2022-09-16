CIBC Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$82.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.41.

Dollarama Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$76.22 on Monday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$53.39 and a 12-month high of C$83.44. The company has a market cap of C$21.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.89.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.18%.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,682.20.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

