CIBC Trims Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Target Price to C$36.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.14.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$25.83 and a twelve month high of C$42.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.74. The stock has a market cap of C$885.92 million and a P/E ratio of 24.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$557,976. In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$557,976. Also, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,912.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,643.75. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,395 shares of company stock worth $155,086.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

