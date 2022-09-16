Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) COO Sells $11,015.32 in Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) COO Paul Daruwala sold 16,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $11,015.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,347.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CDTX stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,522.85% and a negative net margin of 239.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 302,621 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,528,713 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

