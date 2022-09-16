Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) COO Sells $11,015.32 in Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) COO Paul Daruwala sold 16,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $11,015.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,347.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance
CDTX stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,522.85% and a negative net margin of 239.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
