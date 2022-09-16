Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Up 7.7%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) shares were up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,535,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,748,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$52.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

About Cielo Waste Solutions



Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

