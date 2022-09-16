Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Up 34.2% in August

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cinedigm news, CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $44,446.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cinedigm Trading Down 1.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Cinedigm stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.50. 1,022,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.74. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.