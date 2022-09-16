Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.97.

Shares of CGX opened at C$9.52 on Monday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$8.12 and a 52-week high of C$15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.72. The stock has a market cap of C$603.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.99.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

