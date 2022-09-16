Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts Sells 637 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

