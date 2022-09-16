Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.49-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62 billion-$54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.79 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

