CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CITIC Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTPCY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.07. 535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. CITIC has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

CITIC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1121 per share. This represents a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

