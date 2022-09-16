City Holding Co. Acquires 653 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Cummins by 9.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Cummins by 6.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cummins by 63.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Cummins by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.85. 17,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,821. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.