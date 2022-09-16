City Holding Co. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,684,000 after buying an additional 1,080,931 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after buying an additional 757,990 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 462,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959,155. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

