City Holding Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 150,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average is $89.79. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $113.02.
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
