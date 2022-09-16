City Holding Co. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,693. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average of $111.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.